CHS teacher goes on ‘I Miss My Students’ tour

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School teachers and staff have been working around the clock to implement distance learning, and to ensure that the 2020 CHS seniors complete their necessary subject credits for graduation.

CHS U.S. history teacher Stephanie Rivera has spent her weekends on an “I Miss My Students,” tour, visiting more than 100 current and former students who are now seniors about to graduate.

After gaining permission from each student’s family, she has stopped by to wish them well while wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance. She has left each student with a personalized congratulations card and letter.