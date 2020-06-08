COVID-19 testing in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In partnership with the township of Maplewood, Salerno Medical Associates is providing COVID-19 antibody testing at the Maplewood Office of Emergency Management, 129 Boyden Ave., with entrance through the Maplewood Community Pool parking lot, from Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a walk-through site. Residents will be tested on a first-come, first-served basis; there are 150 testing spots available per day.

All insurances are accepted; residents must bring their insurance card with them and a form of ID is required. Those without insurance will be tested for free as long as they bring their Social Security card with them.

The testing process is a throat swab and blood sample for COVID antibodies, provided by professional licensed nurses through Salerno Medical Associates. Due to the anticipated crowd, obey all signs and directions when you arrive and observe all social distancing guidelines.