Essex County law enforcement members denounce killing of George Floyd

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka recently stood in solidarity with the Association of Chiefs of Police of Essex County and Essex County Sheriff’s Department to denounce the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department officer who killed George Floyd.

Baraka’s father was beaten by police during the 1967 Newark Riots. At one point, every one of those present knelt on one knee to express their solidarity with the members of Floyd’s family and with Colin Kaepernick, who often protested racial injustice and, as the mayor pointed out, was fired from the NFL for his actions.

“Some 50 years later, we are still dealing with the same kind of issues in the state, in the city and obviously around the country,” Baraka said. “It warms my heart to see that these officers today have integrity. They have courage. They are committed to what is good and what is right. Police officers across the country need to do what is happening today.”

“May God bless the Floyd family and may God help us and have all the injustices that have been committed throughout this great country of ours corrected and dealt with once and for all,” Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said.

“These actions are an embarrassment to the badge. That’s blatant murder,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. “Each and every day all of us go out and do our job and our people do our job. There may be other cases that we have feelings about, but this was a handcuffed black man with a knee on his neck. Usually, there’s no reason to use force when someone is handcuffed.”

“The murder of Floyd was appalling, unnecessary, inhumane, tragic and unacceptable,” South Orange Police Chief Kyle Kroll said, adding that the three other officers who stood as bystanders exhibited “a complete dereliction of their duty, as well as their sworn oath.”

“I am a black man that is sick and tired of being sick and tired. A black man that is sick and tired of police brutality. A black man that is sick and tired of the isms that negatively affect communities of color,” Orange Police Chief Todd Warren said. “Today, I stand in solidarity with my colleagues in law enforcement, making a pledge that we will develop corrective action plans to address issues that negatively impact communities of color. Enough is enough.”