Summer Meals Program returns to Maplecrest Park

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Summer Meals Program at Maplecrest Park, between Essex Road and Boyden Parkway, will begin June 29 and run through Aug. 21. For the second year in a row, as a satellite of the township of Irvington’s summer meal program, the Maplewood site is able to provide free summer meals to children under 18 and those 19 and over who attend a school and have physical or mental disabilities. Maplewood will be offering both breakfast and lunch, grab-and-go style, from 9 to 11 a.m., from Monday through Friday.

This year’s program has added a new component by partnering with the Parenting Center and SOMA Shares; volunteers from these groups will provide art supplies, books, face masks and fresh produce to children and their families.

For more information, contact Natalie Julien at 973-399-6598.