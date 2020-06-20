State Farm and Able Baker gifts delicious goodies to JESPY clients

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A number of JESPY clients who recently returned to JESPY’s onsite residences were welcomed back with delicious treats, courtesy of Maplewood State Farm agent Christine Coster and Maplewood-based bakery The Able Baker. The surprise came to fruition after Coster received funding to support a local food business for the benefit of JESPY House.

“I thought that with all of the challenging news these days,” Coster said, “that it would be nice to bring a little sunshine to JESPY clients. I know that the change in routines, confusion and anxiety that we are all experiencing must be especially difficult for them.”

The sunshine came in the form of colorful, tasty cookies, scones and other treats from The Able Baker, owned by Julie and Thomas Pauly.

“Supporting local business is more important than ever right now,” Coster said. “They all need our help.”

Coster, who has been a State Farm agent in the SOMA community for more than 20 years, is no stranger to JESPY.

“I have had the pleasure of helping JESPY House clients with insurance in the past and have been aware of the wonderful work that JESPY does to aid clients live full, meaningful and productive lives,” she said.

State Farm, JESPY and The Able Baker are all active members of the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce.

“It was really thoughtful that everyone got their own gift pack of cookies,” said JESPY client Richard S. “It was a nice welcome-back surprise.”