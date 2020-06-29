CHS Hall of Fame alumni congratulate Class of 2020 on graduating

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In celebration of Columbia High School’s graduating Class of 2020, alumni members of the CHS Hall of Fame recorded messages of congratulations, optimism and pride for the school’s newest alumni.

To watch the video, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gcPFOO57VKMQQsWXWL5PmH-vwUJeGfXq/view?usp=sharing.

“In light of extended school closure and virtual learning as a result of COVID-19, in many cases, our Columbia High School Class of 2020’s senior year has been trying, difficult, and certainly anything but typical,” the CHS Hall of Fame Committee wrote. “In order to lift their spirits, the faculty members of the CHS Hall of Fame Committee thought it would be special to connect with some of our Hall of Fame alumni to share inspirational messages with the graduating class. In total, we were able to connect with 24 alumni and their messages are ones of resilience, perseverance and empowerment.”