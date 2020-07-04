South Orange Elks donate $2K to MEND

Photo Courtesy of Ron Housley
From left are South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 secretary and Elks National Foundation Chairperson Bob Donnelly, MEND Executive Director Robin Peacock, and lodge treasurer Ron Housley.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 donated $2,000 to Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity, an interfaith network of 20 food pantries located throughout Essex County. This donation was funded with a Spotlight Grant, received from the Elks National Foundation. In the last three months, the lodge has donated a total of $5,000 to local food pantries to help relieve COVID-19 food hunger issues.

