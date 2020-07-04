South Orange Elks donate $2K to MEND

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 donated $2,000 to Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity, an interfaith network of 20 food pantries located throughout Essex County. This donation was funded with a Spotlight Grant, received from the Elks National Foundation. In the last three months, the lodge has donated a total of $5,000 to local food pantries to help relieve COVID-19 food hunger issues.