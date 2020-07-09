Registration now open for 2020-2021 school year in SOMA

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — All parents and guardians in South Orange and Maplewood who wish to enroll a child for the 2020-2021 school year must now complete their application process virtually. In-person appointments are not available at this time due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions. Registration instructions can be viewed on the South Orange–Maplewood School District website at https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/district/registration/2020-2021-registration/. Instructions are available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Only those enrolling new students in the district need to follow these steps. Students currently enrolled in the district do not need to re-register.