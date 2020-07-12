SOMSD survey regarding back-to-school plans for the fall

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Education is working on plans for reopening school buildings in the 2020-21 school year and is currently exploring various options based on available guidance from public health experts. Parents and guardians in the South Orange–Maplewood School District are invited to provide their input at https://bit.ly/SOMSDReopeningSurvey.

“While it is our hope that school would resume normal operations in the fall, due to the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic still poses we realize that this may not be possible. As we prepare our district’s reopening plan, we are taking into consideration that the pandemic will roll over into September 2020 and beyond. Please fill out this survey assuming health and safety measures like social distancing are still in place,” the district wrote in a letter to the community. “Your answers to this survey are anonymous and confidential. If you have more than one child in your family, we recommend filling out this survey for each child.”