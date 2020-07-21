Hockey game supporting Valerie Fund rescheduled to Aug. 21

NEWARK, NJ — Morristown-Beard student Andrew Low, founder of Kids Ice Cancer, and his teammates were looking forward to the culmination of their spectacular fundraising efforts on behalf of critically ill children being treated at The Valerie Fund, based in Maplewood. The young philanthropists and athletes were closing in on reaching their goal of $125,000 and the all-star hockey game in late March would have been the “icing” on their initiative to score a goal against pediatric cancer in New Jersey. The game had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown and will now take place on Friday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, the New Jersey Devils practice facility located in Newark’s Prudential Center.

Kids Ice Cancer has been working with the Valerie Fund all year to support its seven Valerie Fund Centers treating children with cancer and blood disorders located in New Jersey, New York City and metro Philadelphia. Low, a rising junior at Morristown-Beard School started the organization in 2019 following the loss of several family members to cancer. Along with a desire to help young children battling the disease, Low realized that as a member of a dedicated sports team, he had an opportunity to galvanize his fellow teammates and make a difference for some less fortunate children from the local area.

For more information or to make a donation, visit kidsicecancer.com or contact Bunny Flanders at 973-761-0422 or bflanders@thevaleriefund.org.