Maplewood church holds blood drive

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Maplewood hosted a Red Cross blood drive on July 10, marking the first time the American Red Cross has held a blood drive at this location. There will be another drive hosted by the church at its location in Short Hills on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org to register to give blood.

“There were a few challenges with the storm on Friday. The Red Cross had two nurses that weren’t able to make it and as a result, we got a late start. I am so appreciative of all the donors who waited patiently to donate and apologize to those donors who weren’t able to give because of the delay. Once we were under way, the drive was a great success,” said Annelisa Blake-Wasden, blood program leader and stake director of communications for the church. “Having the blood drive was our way of giving members and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”