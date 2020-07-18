SOMA middle schooler hosts book drive

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Elisha Wasden, a rising eighth-grader at South Orange Middle School, is hosting a book drive for 60 students participating in a summer skills reading program in Maplewood. His “Brain Bags,” as he calls them, will include reading and activity books.

His goal is to raise enough money to give each student participating in the program a cinch bag with $50 worth of brand new Usborne and Kane Miller books to add to their home library.

Elisha has gotten off to a good start and has even added helpers, older brother, Xander Wasden, as well as friend Maggie Hanley and her mom, Jenna Hanley.

Elisha’s mother has arranged for the donations to be matched 50 percent in the form of books through a program offered by EDC/Usborne Books & More.

Elisha has until July 20 to raise the funds, order the books and distribute them to the program participants before the last day of their program on July 28.

“I was a little nervous at first when I began to call people to ask for their help but once I started making the calls and getting support from neighbors and friends, it made asking a little easier,” Elisha said.

To help Elisha meet his goal, send an email to booksforkidz2read@gmail.com.