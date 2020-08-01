WSOU garners 6 Garden State Journalists Association awards

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University students earned six awards for their on-air work at WSOU-FM from the Garden State Journalists Association’s 73rd annual Memorial Journalism Awards competition. For the first time in the station’s history, WSOU swept two awards categories: Radio General News and Radio Sports.

The Garden State Journalists Association’s yearly contest celebrates the best work by the media and public relations professionals who cover New Jersey. The competition is open to commercial and noncommercial media, as well as for-profit and nonprofit public relations activities. In all, there are 38 award categories. The winners from WSOU are:

In Radio General News, Bob Towey took first place for his March 12, 2019, newscast and second place for his May 16, 2019, newscast. No third-place award was presented.

In Radio Sports, Towey took first place for “Play-by-Play: Seton Hall Men’s Basketball vs. Florida”; Wilnir Louis took second place for “Seton Hall Takes on Rutgers for the Garden State Hardwood Classic”; and Jose Feliciano took third place for “Play-by-Play: Seton Hall Men’s Basketball vs. St. John’s.”

In TV Feature, Towey took second place for “Dolores Huerta: Inspiring the Next Generation of Social Justice Activists.”

“WSOU’s focus on skill building and striving for personal best means our students’ work often meets or exceeds professional standards,” WSOU general manager Mark Maben said. “We fully embrace our mission to train the next generation of broadcast journalists and sportscasters. These awards are a recognition of that effort. I am proud that the quality of Bob, Jose and Wilnir’s work has been acknowledged by the Garden State Journalists Association.”