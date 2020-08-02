SOMA Action hosts event to help flip the Senate

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Action will hold a virtual event, “Vanquish the Villains,” on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. to organize community members with the goal of flipping three vulnerable GOP Senate seats. SOMA Action campaign captains will present short cases for defeating each candidate and strategies to help the opposing candidates win. At the end of the event, participants will get to decide which campaign to join, if any, and receive details for next steps. To receive a Zoom link to the event, register online at bit.ly/3eRUn16.