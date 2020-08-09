Seton Hall U. offers test-optional admissions for fall 2021 applicants

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Students seeking admission to Seton Hall University for the fall 2021 semester will not be required to submit standardized test scores as part of the application process. The university announced that SAT and ACT scores will not be mandatory, and Seton Hall will become a “test-optional” institution for students applying at this time.

“This is a temporary accommodation to assist students during the very difficult circumstances created by the global COVID-19 pandemic. We recognize that there are gifted, hard-working students who have been unable to take standardized tests, and we don’t want to deprive them of the ability to access a Seton Hall education,” said Alyssa McCloud, senior vice president of enrollment management. “Many families are struggling, and we don’t want to add any stress or anxiety during this challenging time. That is why I am so glad we could make this accommodation temporarily to support students through the application process.”

Seton Hall will take a holistic approach to reviewing all applications for admission and will review all aspects of the student’s record with a heavy emphasis on the student’s academic record in high school, specifically looking at grades, academic rigor and class rank if available. Students will have the option to apply to Seton Hall by submitting standardized test scores or electing not to submit these scores.

The university awards many students scholarships automatically upon admission, and students who apply test-optional will receive equal consideration for these awards. Also, students can apply test-optional to gain admissions to the honors and leadership programs.

To learn more about the test-optional policy, visit www.shu.edu/testoptional. Families who would like further guidance are invited to speak with the admissions staff by calling 973-313-6145 or 973-313-6146 or emailing thehall@shu.edu. In addition, students are invited to participate in Seton Hall’s virtual open house being Tuesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 3:45 p.m.