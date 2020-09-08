How libraries create just, united, strong communities

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Library Foundation will hold a free Zoom event on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 8 to 9 p.m. called “E Pluribus Unum: How Libraries Create Just, United and Resilient Communities.” This conversation will be between Alberto Ibarguen, Columbia High School graduate and president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and Rebecca Blumenstein, longtime Maplewood resident and deputy managing editor of the New York Times. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe3F_6mHJsttrGTigqhfToPofrnkE7Wizkz3XSh1ZuOvsnpYA/viewform.