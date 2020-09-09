SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center, elementary school PTAs, South Orange–Maplewood School District Office of Curriculum and Instruction present “Academic Support in Remote Learning,” an online presentation,” with Monica Gant, associate secretary of the Delaware Department of Education’s Academic Support Team, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Grant will discuss the parent’s role in a remote-learning environment; what parents should expect of the school during this time; and how parents should prepare for the beginning of the school year. The presentation will be moderated by Ann Bodner, SOMSD director of curriculum and instruction.

To submit a question to be answered during the presentation, visit https://bit.ly/31yFXzA. Join the meeting online at https://bit.ly/2QzhV12 or by phone at 408-418-9388; the meeting ID is 173 193 964 9 and the meeting password is 35wMYCVF.