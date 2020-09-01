St. George’s baptizes member in Rahway River

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Responding to the COVID crisis that has kept doors locked at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Maplewood, the Rev. Grant Mansfield moved one of the church’s most important rites outside into the sunshine on Sunday, Aug. 30, when he baptized member Kate Moore in the sparkling waters of the Rahway River that runs through Maplewood’s Memorial Park. A rite of initiation into the faith since John the Baptist baptized Jesus in the Jordan River, the ceremony “is a beautiful thing to be celebrated,” said the reverend, who was assisted by Deacon Sun-Hwan Spriggs, left. “It’s important to see that life goes on, despite the virus,” he said. St. George’s plans to resume in-person worship services at the church later this month.