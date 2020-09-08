South Orange annual water system flushing begins Sept. 13

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As part of the South Orange Water Utility’s annual maintenance program, every hydrant in the village will be tested and flushed beginning on the night of Sunday, Sept. 13, in the northwest section of South Orange and progressing toward completion in the southeast section of the village. Flushing will start each evening at 9 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. the next morning. Weather permitting, it is expected to take approximately one week to complete the entire village.

“Flushing the system won’t interrupt your water service, but when crews are working in your area, you may notice a temporary drop in water pressure or discolored water. This is perfectly normal and can be alleviated by letting your water run until it is clear,” Howard Levison, South Orange Village Water Utility administrator, said.

Walter Clarke, village trustee and chairperson of the Public Works and Utilities Committee, said, “This preventive maintenance activity removes naturally occurring mineral deposits and sediment in pipes and is important to maintaining high water quality.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the news section of the village’s website at www.southorange.org for customer tips on managing discolored water should they experience it. For other hydrant flushing concerns, contact the South Orange Water Utility customer service number at 1-855-722-7072.