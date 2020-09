SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — JESPY House will hold its first-ever virtual fundraising event, “Keep on Believin’ in JESPY,” on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. This event will honor past board President Ron Brandt and will feature JESPY clients.

As this is a fundraiser, JESPY is seeking support from the community; sponsorships of all levels are valued and appreciated.

Register to attend the event at https://jespyhouse.isecuresites.com/A-Virtual-Fall-Fundraiser.