MGC presents ‘The Gardens at The Met Cloisters, a Living Connection to the Past’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The gardens at The Met Cloisters have been an integral part of the museum since its founding in 1938. Join Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. when the museum’s managing horticulturist, Marc Montefusco, explores the three principle gardens at The Met Cloisters, explaining their connection to life in the Middle Ages and to the collections of the museum, which include architectural elements, sculpture, furniture, and examples of medieval art and culture.

Montefusco has worked as an estate gardener, nursery representative, garden center manager, garden writer and speaker. For more than five years, he was director of horticulture at the Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit. He is currently managing horticulturist at The Met Cloisters in New York City. His presentation will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live question-and-answer session. For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.