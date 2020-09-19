Center for Diaconal Formation at SHU celebrates 10 years

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Center for Diaconal Formation of Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology at Seton Hall University will kick off a year-long 10th-anniversary celebration with a livestreamed event on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. The celebration will honor the center for its 10 years of service to the Archdiocese of Newark and the dioceses of Metuchen, Paterson and Trenton; the 110 men who have completed their formation and been ordained; and the 55 men currently in formation.

A highlight of the evening will be the testimony of retired NBA referee Deacon Steve Javie, a 25-year veteran of the league who officiated games among such high profile players as Dr. J, Larry Byrd, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Lebron James and the late Kobe Bryant. Ordained in June 2019, Javie had realized at an early age that life wasn’t just about professional sports. He had a strong desire to give back and to serve the Lord, who he says blessed him with everything he had in his life.

“It’s funny — I was the one who was always used to making all the calls. Now I wasn’t making the call. God was. It was up to me to answer,” Javie said.

Inspiring personal remarks and testimonials from alumni deacons, their wives, priests, seminary faculty and seminarians from throughout the state of New Jersey are slated to round out the initial event.

The year-long celebration will conclude with a talk by world-renowned spiritual writer Father Jacques Philippe in the spring of 2021, followed by a summer barbecue for deacons and their wives.

“Since our inception, we have been blessed to welcome a number of deacon candidates and their wives from the dioceses of Paterson, Metuchen, Trenton and the Archdiocese of Newark in their journey towards the diaconate. It has been an exciting 10 years with many accomplishments, but we are even more enthused as we look forward to the future of the Center for Diaconal Formation and diaconal ministry in our local and universal Church,” center Director Deacon Andrew Saunders said.

Housed in Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology on the Seton Hall campus, the center welcomes men for studies to the Permanent Diaconate in the Archdiocese of Newark and the surrounding dioceses.

This event is free and open to the public; to register, visit here.