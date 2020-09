SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will host “Celebrating Integration: Serving the Community Virtually,” honoring Meredith Sue Willis, on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m., virtually.

There will be dessert, swag, trivia and fun. Admission is charged; this event is a fundraiser for the coalition. To donate, become a donor or purchase a ticket, visit www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/celebrating_integration_serving_the_community_virtually.