Young woman killed by hit-and-run driver

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of Johanne L. Barthelemy, 29, of Irvington, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 28, Barthelemy was struck outside her Nissan Murano in the area of 1016 Chancellor Ave. The driver of the vehicle that struck her did not stop. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:49 a.m. No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.