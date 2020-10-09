Foley participates in RWJBarnabas Health Youth EMT Course

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood resident Elliot Foley, a senior at Mount St. Mary Academy in Watchung, was one of 23 students to participate in the academy’s Senior Summer Scholar Program through her participation in the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health Youth EMT Course, an online program.

“Over the summer, I participated in an EMT course and learned all about different things which we may encounter while on a call and how to respond to emergencies,” Foley said. “I am now an official EMT and I ride with a first aid squad responding to 911 calls.”

The Office of Campus Ministry and the Office of Student Services developed a proposal for rising seniors to be especially recognized for their significant summer community service or employment. The Senior Summer Scholar program contributes to and develops a sense of purpose in the work that the student does within the community, college study or unpaid internship.

“This experience helps the student to understand the need for community service, college study and/or gaining valuable career skills helping her to recognize her role in society,” said Ruth Anne Munroe, associate director of Campus Ministry. “The Senior Summer Scholar program is not a graduation requirement. It is our hope that rising seniors look towards this experience as an opportunity to document their work and achievement, to work with a mentor, to journal their activities and to present their experience to other students, providing inspiration to others.”