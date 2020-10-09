High school entrepreneurs invited to participate in Pirates Pitch competition

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Stillman School of Business Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at Seton Hall University invites high school students with business ideas or businesses they have already launched to participate in the sixth annual High School Pirates Pitch. Learning the basics of entrepreneurship, including recognizing viable business opportunities, during this virtual “Shark Tank”–style competition, the next generation of entrepreneurs will compete for more than $50,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to attend Seton Hall University.

The competition takes place during Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020, a weeklong celebration that runs from Nov. 16 to 22. Last year, the competition received more than 200 submissions from 23 states and four foreign countries.

“In today’s business climate, which has been rocked by the unprecedented COVID-19 global health crisis, entrepreneurial education is more important than ever,” said Susan Scherreik, founding director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. “The nimble and flexible nature of entrepreneurship provides crucial lessons to young people that will help them find success and make the world a better place through their innovative spirit, creativity, and passion.”

High school sophomores, juniors and seniors with a grade-point average of 3.0 or better are eligible to submit proposals that describe an innovative product or service in up to 350 words. Interested students should submit applications by Tuesday, Oct. 27.

An independent judging panel consisting of faculty members and successful alumni entrepreneurs will review all applications and invite 10 finalists to submit prerecorded five-minute video pitch presentations. On Friday, Nov. 20, the finalists will participate in livestreamed, five-minute question-and-answer sessions and receive feedback from the judges.

The top contestant will receive a $2,500 cash award and a $10,000 tuition scholarship. The second-place winner will receive a $1,000 cash award and a $6,000 scholarship. In addition to rewarding all 10 finalists with tuition scholarships, the competition will present an Audience Choice Award of $250 to a participant who is selected virtually by parents, teachers, classmates and friends.

For more information on this event and to apply, visit https://www.shu.edu/undergraduate-admissions/pirates-pitch-competition.cfm.