Stevens and Seton Hall announce dual-degree program

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Stevens Institute of Technology and Seton Hall University have announced the launch of an innovative dual-degree program offering students an opportunity to earn an accelerated bachelor’s degree in physics from Seton Hall and a master’s degree in engineering or artificial intelligence from Stevens in five years. This strategic academic partnership establishes a shared commitment to create a highly trained workforce in the science and engineering fields.

Artificial intelligence, robotics and quantum computing are poised to dominate the technology industry. As engineering skills propel the nation forward, this interdisciplinary program provides a pathway for science students to apply their knowledge into developing innovative products that can benefit society. The curriculum is designed for undergraduate students who will learn scientific principles and apply that knowledge to solving engineering problems, focusing on design and product development.

The innovative approach leads to an accelerated three-year bachelor’s degree in physics from Seton Hall University and a two-year master’s degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering or artificial intelligence from Stevens. The program is open to current and incoming fall 2021 freshmen. Earning two degrees in five years will give students the skills and experiences to be more versatile and marketable when pursuing future employment or education. The institutions are in the process of expanding their offerings to develop additional dual-degree science and engineering programs.

“This program combines the distinctive strengths of both institutions to create pathways for even greater success for our students,” SHU President Joseph Nyre said. “STEM education is vital to America’s global leadership in science and technology. This program offers a strong, technical, values-based education to meet the nation’s growing need for classically trained engineers and scientists. Innovative partnerships like this one will continue to keep New Jersey at the forefront of excellence in higher education.”

“We are very much looking forward to this partnership with Seton Hall University,” said Christophe Pierre, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stevens. “Our two institutions have significant synergies and I am sure this will be the start of many more collaborations. I’m excited to welcome talented Seton Hall students to Stevens to further their education in engineering and to work with Seton Hall to develop their knowledge and critical thinking in STEM.”

Undergraduates at Seton Hall are guaranteed a seat in the program as long as they take the required courses and meet grade-point average requirements. After completing their bachelor’s degrees, they will transfer to Stevens for the master’s degree program.

At Seton Hall, physics students will:

Gain real-world experience with internships at top employers like Alcatel Lucent Technologies, U.S. Department of Defense, Ford Motor Company, Lockheed Martin, Brookhaven National Laboratory and more.

Work alongside faculty on cutting-edge research starting as early as freshman year. More than 80 percent of students conduct research with faculty.

Benefit from opportunities to attend national conferences –– most times with Seton Hall paying all expenses. Last year alone, almost 25 percent of physics majors traveled to conferences across the country.

Learn from renowned and innovative faculty members, such as Jose Lopez. Rated as one of the 10 smartest people in New Jersey, Lopez is an expert in plasma physics, receiving research grants from the National Science Foundation, Air Force Office of Scientific Research and more.

Gain cutting-edge research experience with M. Alper Sahiner’s research program in semiconductors and laser processing of solar cells in collaboration with Brookhaven National Laboratory, Spanish National Research Council, NIST and IBM.

“Seton Hall is extremely proud to collaborate with Stevens Institute of Technology on this premier physics and engineering degree partnership and explore new opportunities to develop innovative interdisciplinary programs in the future,” said Katia Passerini, provost and executive vice president at Seton Hall University. “Our vision — as two distinguished institutions with a strong foundation in the liberal arts and technology — is to prepare a new generation of talented STEM leaders from the state of New Jersey and across the nation who will play a major role in contributing to the progress of society and humanity.”

“At this point in our history, our nation and our society need technically-trained, creative problem-solvers,” Stevens President Nariman Farvardin said. “This partnership between Stevens and Seton Hall University addresses an urgent national need by providing a clear pathway for talented science students to complete a master’s degree in fields that are vital to our nation’s future. Stevens is delighted to partner with Seton Hall on this important program.”