‘#MeToo and the Jews’ at Oheb Shalom

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sexual harassment continues to plague society. So, why is there a large proportion of Jewish men named regarding sexual misconduct and aggression? Temple Oheb Shalom, located in South Orange, will host a panel to attempt to answer this question. The panel, “#MeToo and the Jews,” will be Sunday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., live on Oheb Shalom’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/OhebShalomNJ.

This program aims to create, motivate and educate, as well as provide the tools to identify sexist and aggressive behaviors. The panelists will discuss traditional tropes and stereotypes about Jewish women and Jewish men that could contribute to sexual misconduct and aggression. Speakers are Keren McGinity, a Brandeis University professor who is a widely recognized speaker and scholar on gender and on sexual harassment in Jewish philanthropy, and Paul Nahme, assistant professor of Jewish and religion studies at Brown University and a research fellow at Shalom Hartman Institute North America’s Gender Equality Institute.