East Orange man arrested for stealing checks, cash from Maplewood Post Office

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — An East Orange man, working as a contract custodian at a U.S. Post Office in Maplewood, was arrested Oct. 15 for bank fraud and theft of government property, including stealing nearly $15,000 in checks and cash from the Maplewood Post Office and fraudulently depositing the checks, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Mark Gregory Jr., 27, of East Orange, is charged by complaint with one count of bank fraud and two counts of theft of government property.

According to documents filed in this case, between March 2019 and July 2019, Gregory stole certain checks placed into the stream of mail by customers at the Maplewood Post Office, and cash paid by customers and held at the Maplewood Post Office, and subsequently deposited those checks, in New Jersey and elsewhere, into bank accounts that he controlled.

The bank fraud charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. The theft of government property charges are punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.