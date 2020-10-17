Team assessing MPD for accreditation invites public comment

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Nov. 15, a team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will examine all aspects of Maplewood Police Department policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Chief Jim DeVaul announced.

“Verification by the team that the Maplewood Township Police Department meets the Commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” DeVaul said.

As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments via telephone or email to the assessment team. The public may call 973-761-7868 on Monday, Nov. 16, between 11 a.m. and noon to give feedback. Email comments can be sent to TDiMaggio@twp.maplewood.nj.us. Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Maplewood Township Police Department, 1618 Springfield Ave.; contact Lt. Thomas DiMaggio at 973-761-7883.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the police department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director Harry Delgado at hdelgado@njsacop.org or mail a letter to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” DeVaul said.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies,” Delgado said. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to its continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police through its New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in the state of New Jersey.