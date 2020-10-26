Maplewood Garden Club presents ‘Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. when award-winning author and garden historian Marta McDowell explains how plants and places inspired the iconic poet Emily Dickinson. Her talk explores Dickinson’s gardens through excerpts from her letters and poems, and historic and modern images of her gardens and conservatory. McDowell’s presentation promises to be deeply satisfying and inspirational for gardeners and garden lovers alike. It will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live question-and-answer session. For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit maplewoodgardenclub.org.