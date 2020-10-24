NJSBA welcomes new commissioner of education, former SOMA principal

TRENTON, NJ — On Oct. 20, the New Jersey School Boards Association welcomed Gov. Phil Murphy’s choice of Angelica Allen-McMillan as the state’s next commissioner of education.

“Dr. Allen-McMillan’s wealth of experience at all levels of public education can benefit New Jersey’s public schools and students,” NJSBA Executive Director Lawrence Feinsod said. “She understands the challenges facing local boards of education, educators and students.”

Allen-McMillan has been a teacher and school administrator in Essex County and a member of the Montclair Board of Education. She currently serves as the interim executive county superintendent for Morris County. Murphy was scheduled to formally announce the appointment at the Marshall Elementary School in the South Orange–Maplewood school district, where she served as principal.

“The commissioner-designee has been a frequent participant in NJSBA county-level programming in Morris and Essex counties, providing her expertise from the perspective of an executive county superintendent,” Feinsod said. “We look forward to working with Dr. Allen-McMillan in her new role as the state’s chief education officer.

“I also want to commend Kevin Dehmer, the interim commissioner of education, for his work in guiding the state’s education community during the past few months, a very challenging period for our state’s public schools.”