Library Adventure Festival is big success in South Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Public Library held the first Library Adventure Festival on Saturday, Oct. 17. Sponsored by the Friends of SOPL, this outdoor, socially-distant event featured plenty of activities and crafts, including a maze and partner painting, with more than 100 participants of all ages. The library building has reopened at 25-percent capacity, with hours six days a week, including Sundays. Visit www.sopl.org for more information.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Pucci