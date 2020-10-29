New chapter of Society of Catholic Scientists opens at Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Championing the intersection of science and faith, three Seton Hall scientists established a new chapter of the Society of Catholic Scientists at the university in South Orange. SCS is an international scholarly society that “fosters fellowship among Catholic scientists and witnesses to the harmony of faith and reason.”

The founding members of the local chapter include Jose Lopez, professor in the Department of Physics; the Rev. Gerald Buonopane, senior lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry; and the Rev. Joseph Laracy, assistant professor in the Department of Systematic Theology. Laracy is also an affiliated faculty member with the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, the Department of Catholic Studies, the University Honors Program, and the University Core Curriculum.

Lopez, an internationally recognized expert in microplasmas, has served as principal investigator on grants from a multitude of organizations including the National Science Foundation and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. He is the founder and director of the Laboratory for Electrophysics and Atmospheric Plasmas at Seton Hall. Some of his discoveries and ideas have led to cutting-edge technologies and applications.

Buonopane has had several positions in academia, the federal government, and food and pharmaceutical companies for his food-chemistry expertise. His research has led to a deeper understanding of the deterioration of food lipids, the role of essential oils as natural antioxidants and, in collaboration with Lopez, the effect of cold plasma treatment of botanicals. Buonopane is the recipient of a University Research Council Grant for his work with cold plasmas and sweet basil.

Laracy is an inaugural fellow of the International Institute of Informatics and Systemics. His scholarship has focused on fundamental theology, cybernetics, dynamical systems and computer and systems engineering, especially for safety and security. While Laracy was a graduate student at MIT, his research at the Complex Systems Research Laboratory was supported by grants from the NASA Ames Research Center and the National Science Foundation. As a systematic theologian, Laracy focuses on placing the Catholic intellectual tradition, especially theology, in dialogue with the sciences.

The three faculty members established the chapter with the hope of continuing the work of Seton Hall’s Distinguished University Professor of Physics and world-renowned theologian, Father Stanley Jaki.

“A lot of what I envision us doing at the local level is building on his legacy of promoting a beneficial interaction between the Catholic faith and natural science,” said Laracy. “Fortunately, Seton Hall is a Catholic university and we have great scientists, so it’s really a perfect place for Catholic scientists to be who they are and support and encourage each other.”

The local chapter will organize public lectures in person or through Zoom, establish science–faith reading groups, and provide spiritual-support opportunities for Catholic scientists. Members can discuss their faith and professional work with like-minded people and raise awareness about the isolation that Catholic scientists sometimes experience.

“We are living in a world that tacitly believes that faith and reason are diametrically opposed to one another,” said Cristina Ventura, a doctoral student in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and a current SCS member. “The Catholic scientist is a living testament to the falsity of this claim. I was thrilled when I discovered the SCS, because its very existence demonstrates the unity of the Catholic faith and the pursuit of science.”