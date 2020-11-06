Parenting Center Toy Drive is back

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center of the South Orange–Maplewood School District is again holding its annual toy drive, but needs help from residents to help make the holidays magical for all SOMSD families. Residents can support the toy drive in the following safe ways, as there will be no toy collection bins this year, due to COVID-19:

Make an online tax-deductible contribution at https://gf.me/u/y4u2sq or the search “SOMSD Parenting Center Toy Drive” on www.GoFundMe.com .

Mail a check payable to SOMSD Parenting Center to SOMSD, 525 Academy St., Maplewood, NJ 07040.

Buy a gift and donate one at the following local stores: Sparkhouse, No. 165 and Words. When shopping at these stores, customers can purchase a gift or gift card, which the store will collect and give directly to one of the families in need.