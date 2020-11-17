Seton Hall to host COVID-19 testing for Essex County

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In partnership with the village of South Orange and Essex County, Seton Hall University will serve as a COVID-19 testing site.

The county-provided testing, which comes on the heels of increased cases across the United States and New Jersey, is free and available to all residents of Essex County along with students, faculty, staff and administrators of Seton Hall.

“Seton Hall is pleased to partner with the village of South Orange and Essex County to serve our community in this time of need,” University President Joseph Nyre said. “At Seton Hall we have devoted substantial resources to the fight against COVID-19, but it is clear that defeating this virus will take coordination and teamwork. We are honored to join with Village President Sheena Collum and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. to expand that fight in aid of our neighbors.”

The testing, which will be conducted as “drive-through,” is scheduled for the university’s South Orange campus on Nov. 19 and will be completely administered by Essex County officials.

“We are in the midst of a second wave,” Collum said. “To effectively fight this virus and protect the citizens of South Orange and Essex County, we must all work together and devote the resources available to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Among the first universities to respond to the pandemic, Seton Hall has invested more than $7 million in environmental health and safety measures at its campuses in South Orange, Newark and Nutley/Clifton.

Those who wish to learn more about the on-site testing, schedule a test or volunteer can visit www.essexcovid.org.