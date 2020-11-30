‘Nonstop Plants, a Garden for 365 Days’ with MGC

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — For nearly 30 years, Margaret Roach has worked to make her garden in the Hudson Valley area a visual treat every day of the year. On Monday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., in her slide presentation, “Nonstop Plants, a Garden for 365 Days,” she will explain to the Maplewood Garden Club how and why she made a four-season garden, as well as how to shop for plants with that goal in mind. Find out how to go beyond “outdoor decorating” aimed at pure visual effect and really engage with the garden through all senses and emotions. This program will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live question-and-answer session. For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit http://maplewoodgardenclub.org.