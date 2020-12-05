Montclair synagogue hosts Iraqi-American journalist

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Writer-journalist Anisa Mehdi, an Iraqi-American who serves as executive director of Abraham Path Initiative, a walking route on the West Bank, will speak via Zoom at Bnai Keshet’s Kaplan Minyan on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. The talk is free and the community is invited to join; visit https://www.bnaikeshet.org/kaplanminyans for the link.

Her talk, “Walking a Fine Line: The Abraham Path Initiative,” is informed by the idea that walking in the footsteps of Abraham in villages off the beaten path can affirm the region’s innate hospitality and kindness as opposed to its mainstream associations of hostility and fear. In the process, she said the walking tour can foster economic development and tourism.

“It’s a bold, personal, cross-boundary cultural experience to walk in the footsteps of Abraham,” said Mehdi, who believes in the power of walking to create stronger links between people.

An Iraqi-American of mixed religious heritage, Mehdi values the variety of cultures present in the Middle East, or Southwest Asia, and appreciates the concomitant tensions that can arise. For 20-plus years, she was a broadcast journalist in mainstream American news media, with credits at National Geographic, 60 Minutes, Frontline, PBS, NPR, ABC and the BBC. She has two Emmys, a CINE Golden Eagle, and awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for reporting on religion and the arts. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism, and was a Fulbright Scholar in Jordan. She currently lives in Maplewood.