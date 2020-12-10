WSOU launches Alumni Legends campaign

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — From hard rock to college sports and everything in between, WSOU’s latest digital campaign seeks to spotlight the numerous successful alumni from the station, which is run by Seton Hall University students. Through posts featured on Seton Hall’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts, every other week a new WSOU legend will be highlighted.

Alumni are the legacy and the voice of the station and they play a significant role in continuing the success and the reputation of WSOU. Through this digital campaign, alumni working in the broadcasting, communications or other related fields will have the opportunity to share their journey from being a college student to a broadcasting success.

“I chose Seton Hall specifically for WSOU. I always knew I wanted to work in radio,” said Carissa Abraham, the first WSOU alumna featured in the campaign. “I knew WSOU was widely known in the media and entertainment industry and I wouldn’t get better hands-on radio experience anywhere else. Many of my colleagues today at Entercom are Seton Hall and WSOU grads!”

Now a programming coordinator at Entercom, Abraham is one of the alumni sharing their stories about their transformative experiences at WSOU and, ultimately, the influence on their career path.

Alumni being featured in the campaign include: Carissa Abraham, Class of 2014; Michele Collazo, Class of 1989; Anthony Colombo, Class of 1987; Lindsey Czarnecki, Class of 2008; Mike DePippa, Class of 1995; Frank Garrity, Class of 1982; Rachel Haggerty, Class of 2019; Jackie Kajzer, Class of 1998; Brian McHugh, Class of 1998; Bob Picozzi, Class of 1972; Matt Tomaseti, Class of 1994; and Bernie Wagenblast, Class of 1978.

The spotlight series will be featured on Seton Hall’s College of Communication and the Arts social media accounts using the tags #SetonHall, #CommArts, @WSOU, #WSOULegends, #Radio and #Broadcasting.