AHNA, JESPY support MEND food pantries; food drive to be Dec. 16

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Academy Heights Neighborhood Association unanimously voted to donate $250 to the holiday food drive on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., for MEND’s 20 interfaith food pantries.

JESPY House, which has multiple locations in the Academy Heights Neighborhood and provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, serves as a member of the events committee for MEND’s food pantries. JESPY House alerted the neighborhood association of this event at the association’s monthly meeting. JESPY House is working on this event with the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce.

“We are always looking for ways to help our neighbors and the community,” association President David Kraiker said. “This event not only helps accomplish that goal, but also provides training to our much beloved JESPY neighbors. Our hope is that other neighborhood associations and community organizations will join in by either donating money or collecting food.”

JESPY House’s board staff, clients and families are also working to collect food for people in need. Current items of great need are peanut butter and rice. Food may be dropped off on the front porch of 102 Prospect St. in Maplewood.