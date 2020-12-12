Friends of the SOPL jewelry sale

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will sponsor its first-ever jewelry sale this winter. During the course of the pandemic, Friends will not be able to conduct its annual book sale; however, the need to support the library’s programs and acquisitions only grows. Therefore, the Friends have created a new fundraising event for the library.

Community members are invited to donate their fine, costume and vintage jewelry, both men’s and women’s items. Friends will accept non-working watches and single earrings. Donors should place the items to be donated in a sealed plastic bag with their name and contact information enclosed — for a tax receipt — and drop off the bag at one of the following locations: Friends President Tonia Moore’s house, 9 East Clark Place in South Orange; or Friends secretary Kathie Abrams’ house, 299 Western Drive South in South Orange. To have donations picked up, call Moore at AT 973-763-6391 or Abrams at 973-378-9212.

The date for the in-person or online sale is to be determined; however, Friends is accepting donations now.