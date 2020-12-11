South Orange businesses get awards for being age-friendly

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Senior Citizen Advisory Committee recently presented its first Age-Friendly Business Awards to Kitchen a la Mode and Jackie & Son. Both businesses have been recognized by the committee for their efforts to include older customers.

During the village’s Master Plan Review sessions, several older residents noted the difficulty in entering some stores on the hill between Scotland Road and Sloan Street, where navigating the slope of the sidewalk and steps to an entrance can be challenging for people with limited mobility. Kitchen A la Mode installed a railing at its entrance to help people enter the store. The railing gives people safe and easy access to the store.

According to the committee, Jackie & Son has provided exceptional service in accommodating older residents, as well as offering heart-healthy food options and an easy-to-read menu. Members of the committee noted how staff has made eating there during the COVID-19 pandemic safe with outside seating and service.

“Many people choose to retire in South Orange for the thriving, walkable downtown,” Karen Hartshorn Hilton, South Orange trustee and liaison to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, said. “We know that many older residents shop locally, are dedicated customers and support businesses that can help support them. These awards are to let them know their efforts are appreciated and are good business practices for residents of all ages.”

Approximately 14 percent of South Orange residents are older than 60 and tend to shop locally. Senior Advisory Chairperson Tonia Moore said, “For many reasons, seniors love to support local businesses. It is more convenient and more personal and makes us feel good to foster our town.”

The committee wants to show its appreciation for age-friendly efforts and is available to help other local businesses with advice that may attract more older customers. For more information, contact SOMA2towns@gmail.com or 973-558-0863.

Photos Courtesy of Cathy Rowe