Achieve Foundation appeals to the community: ‘Help us achieve even more’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In spite of a challenging year, because of the generosity of the community, the Achieve Foundation has been able to respond to urgent educational needs in the South Orange–Maplewood schools.

“Coming together as a community, we’ve achieved so much in support of families, students and educators this year,” Achieve Executive Director Eileen Neri said.

Achieve provided free tutoring to more than 370 students in 2020. When the pandemic struck, the organization pivoted its flagship free Volunteer Tutor Program to an online format. Thanks to 141 dedicated volunteers who stepped up to continue providing valuable academic support — and important social-emotional connection — students received much needed help during a difficult and uncertain time. The virtual tutoring program is up and running again districtwide this school year.

One appreciative parent noted, “Achieve has really come to the rescue this year. The challenges and related confusion regarding distance learning during the COVID closure meant that extra help was needed more than ever. We are very grateful.”

The foundation awarded 47 educator grants in 2020, valued at more than $77,000.

“We’re so proud to support the innovative work of our teachers, counselors, librarians and administrators. Their dedication to our kids and community is inspiring — especially given the unique challenges of distance learning,” Neri said.

Achieve also raised more than $40,000 for YMCA scholarships. In partnership with the YMCA, the Parenting Center and SOMSD, the organization worked with donors to provide full scholarships for in-person educational support at the South Mountain YMCA for the most vulnerable students in the school district.

“This important partnership is helping to ensure our students and families have equitable access to the child care and educational support resources they need to succeed during this time of virtual learning, and has made a huge difference for dozens of participants this fall,” said Melody Alegria, assistant superintendent of special services.

Finally, in response to emergency needs within the district, the Achieve Foundation funded 100 hotspot devices to aid in distance learning. When school buildings closed in March, through a collaboration with the Parenting Center, Achieve was able to fund hotspots aimed at providing families with the connectivity needed to engage more effectively in distance learning.

“I am amazed at how Achieve continues to support the learning community and the community at large even during these difficult times,” said Sheila Murphy, assistant principal of the Seth Boyden Demonstration School.

As the education foundation that serves the entire South Orange–Maplewood School District, Achieve depends on the community to provide much needed funds to address inequities across the schools. In fact, 80 percent of Achieve’s donations come from the local community. To learn more or make a donation, visit www.achievefoundation.org.