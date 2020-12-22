SOMSD families must indicate preferences for in-person and virtual learning

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — As shared in late October, the South Orange–Maplewood School District’s tentative resumption to hybrid instruction, with both virtual and in-person learning, will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“We understand that some families may still be apprehensive about sending their children back to school during this pandemic. Knowing this, the district would like to provide parents/guardians with flexibility, but also needs to plan in advance for scheduling purposes and ensure we are abiding by social distancing requirements,” the district wrote in a recent release.

“We ask that you please indicate your child’s/children’s plans for return to school — continue virtual instruction or hybrid in-person instruction. This information is critical for the district to plan for students returning to the school building. Please indicate your preference for instruction by Monday, Jan. 4. If you have multiple children in the school district, complete one and only one form for each child.”

To access the return-to-school preference form for students in pre-K through eighth grade, visit https://bit.ly/3moN1q0 for English, https://bit.ly/3o7jIt9 for Spanish and https://bit.ly/3mpw3s9 for Haitian Creole.

To access the return-to-school preference form for Columbia High School students, visit https://bit.ly/2K3mXn1 for English, https://bit.ly/37kLInH for Spanish and http://bit.ly/37rVxA6 for Haitian Creole.