Seton Hall awards inaugural Liuzza Scholarship to Mountainside student

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s inaugural Carmen J. Liuzza Jr., Esq., ’92 Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Isabella DiCosmo, a senior political science and environmental studies major from Mountainside, who is minoring in women and gender studies. The scholarship fund supports a senior year student with a commitment to law school graduate studies and pursuing a career in the legal profession.

This memorial scholarship honors the life of Carmen J. Liuzza Jr., a 1992 Seton Hall University alumnus, husband, father, friend and former law partner of the Law Firm of Gruber, Colabella, Liuzza, Thompson and Hiben. His wife, Christina L. Liuzza, also from the Class of 1992, along with family, friends and colleagues in the legal profession, created the fund to recognize the impact that he had on the New Jersey legal community and those he served.

“This is a lovely service that the family and friends of Carmen J. Liuzza Jr. have provided. We are grateful that they created this unique opportunity as a special way to honor Carmen and have his connection to Seton Hall live on in another generation of students,” said Geoffrey Upton, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs and pre-law adviser for the College of Arts and Sciences, who was involved in the selection process. “Thinking about the costs associated with preparation for the LSAT and the process of applying to law school, this scholarship provides an opportunity to worry less about those finances, especially during this time of COVID.”

DiCosmo appreciates how this financial support allows her to spend more time focusing on her studies during a challenging remote semester, calling it an honor to receive the scholarship.

“Being the inaugural recipient of this scholarship makes it even more special for me,” DiCosmo said. “I was able to research Carmen J. Liuzza Jr. and felt connected to him because I have similar family values. I am so grateful for the Liuzza family and friends who have created this opportunity. It means so much to me.”

DiCosmo shared her wish to make a positive impact on the legal community. She has already served as a legal intern in the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City, where she assisted assistant prosecutors in case summary memos, Grand Jury questions and subpoena requests.

“I want to go to law school to learn the law in such a way that I can use it for the better,” she said. “Throughout my time at Seton Hall, I have learned that the law is not always just. Law school will give me the tools to make a change in the legal system for a more just world. Seton Hall has inspired me through my professors and classes in a way that showed me that I can complete my law school dreams.”

DiCosmo recalled her first memories of Seton Hall, when she was in high school and visiting her older brother who was studying there.

“I remember falling in love with the small, cozy campus and the wonderful, friendly people. My time at the university has given me connections that will last a lifetime. Seton Hall has helped me to fulfill my dreams by giving me the tools necessary to go after what I want,” she said. “One of my favorite memories Seton Hall has given me is being able to support and celebrate breast cancer survivors with my sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, at local Making Strides walks throughout the years. Another valuable experience during my time at Seton Hall was when I attended the Women’s March in New York City with a friend I made through my political science classes, having been inspired by the amazing professors in the political science department.”

She also has enjoyed her involvement with the Seton Hall Dance Team and volunteering as a writing tutor at the University Writing Center. She is in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honor Society.

“After graduation, I see myself pursuing a path in public service,” she said. “One thing that has been highlighted by my time at Seton Hall has been my passion for helping others and I hope to continue to do so through my career.”

Photos Courtesy of Laurie Pine