Maplewood Town Hall employees to work remotely due to COVID

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — As of Dec. 28, the township of Maplewood has had 729 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 141 cases since Dec. 1, according to a Dec. 28 press release from the township. Cases continue to rise, and rapidly. There is substantial community spread in the community, both locally and nationwide. Starting Dec. 29, the township of Maplewood will transition its Town Hall staff to remote work until Jan. 11 to mitigate risk and community spread following the holiday season.

For the last 10 months, the township has worked to implement the tools necessary to provide a safe work environment and continue delivering the services that residents expect. Town Hall and all of the township’s public buildings remain closed to the public, but residents can continue to do business with the township virtually.

If you are unable to reach an employee, leave a voicemail. All voicemails are forwarded automatically via email and someone will return your call.

The Maplewood Library will continue curbside service through Jan. 10.

For a guide on how to do business with the township, visit www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.