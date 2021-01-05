Maplewood man arrested for murdering his mother

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Benjamin Avrut, 35, of Maplewood, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother, Gwen Avrut, 70, also of Maplewood, according to a Jan. 5 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, Jan. 4, at approximately 12:56 p.m., Gwen Avrut, was discovered in her home at The Top Condominiums in Maplewood; she was unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:39 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing; the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, in conjunction with the Maplewood Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.