SHU symposium in honor of MLK Jr. to be held virtually

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Seton Hall University will once again offer a special workshop to be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day-long event, sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences and the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies, will take place on Monday, Jan. 18, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshop is open to all Seton Hall undergraduates, professionals and alumni, as well as the external community. The Seton Hall community may register through the event registration page. Community members may register via Xenegrade. Contact the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies at 973-761-9087 or ceps@shu.edu with any questions.

Course content for the day includes King’s contributions toward, and the analysis of, liberation, peace and the struggle against oppression. Additional content covers institutional racism, microaggression, rhetoric, privilege, racism in the media profession, health care and law, and anti-racism behavior. Special features focus on teacher awareness and content development for New Jersey Amistad Commission regulations on slavery in New Jersey and racism in education.

The Rev. Forrest Pritchett, senior adviser to the provost for diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as program director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Program and the Seton Hall University Gospel Choir, said: “King once said, ‘I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits,’ and ‘The complete education gives one not only power of concentration, but worthy objectives upon which to concentrate.’ These quotes can serve as additional paradigms for the colleges and universities around the world. How appropriate that our MLK Day Symposium 2021 starts the year in which Seton Hall will embark on its new strategic plan.

“The last several years in this country have taught us many unanticipated lessons about the clarification of our attitudes toward the strangers among us, misogyny, the income inequality gap, religious determinants of social policy and values, and the ever-present racial injustice,” he continued. “The global virus pandemic is a challenge to all and has revealed how the intersections of race and class can disproportionately impact communities in ways that are troubling to the human consciousness. During the symposium, esteemed faculty colleagues will show us ‘what great minds can do’ about some of these important topics.”

Following the workshop, there will also be a luminary featuring a 30-minute video with messages of peace from members of the Seton Hall community. The online event will run from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration for the luminary is not necessary. Click here to join the luminary live. The MLK Day Luminary Project is being done in conjunction with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race.