MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Library Foundation presents the second in its “E Pluribus Unum” series, “Navigating the Library’s Digital Future,” on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 8 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. To register for this free event, visit https://www.maplewoodlibraryfoundation.org/virtual-event.

Join this virtual Zoom conversation with John Palfrey, president of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and Rebecca Blumenstein, deputy managing editor of the New York Times, to explore the importance of the modern library to a community’s digital future.