‘Bloody Sunday,’ memories of a civil rights prodigy

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m., the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, SOMA Action Racial Justice Committee and SOMA Justice will partner to bring black history to life through a virtual presentation and conversation with civil rights activist Joanne Bland.

Bland began her activism in 1961 at the age of 8, attending a freedom and voters’ rights meeting presided over by Martin Luther King Jr. She later participated on the front lines at age 11 on “Bloody Sunday,” March 7, 1965, crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge with John Lewis and others. For those unfamiliar with John Lewis and “Bloody Sunday,” event organizers recommend watching the documentary film “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and reading about them on the internet.

This virtual event is a great opportunity for youth, as well as adults, to hear first-hand about “Bloody Sunday” and other historic events that took place on this country’s continuing journey toward racial equality. Bland’s presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session with participants.

Register to participate at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIldemhqjkrE9BT0Xnr2oCNgFcBTvFBNJzk.